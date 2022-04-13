Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.70

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.70 and last traded at C$39.61, with a volume of 295301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.34.

CU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 32.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2200001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.39%.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

