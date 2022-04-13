Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has constantly been deploying resources to expand product offerings, upgrade distribution infrastructure, create seamless omni-channel capabilities and deepen engagement with customers. The company has been reinforcing its position in the luxury fashion space, and looks to maximize the potentials of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands through expanded products and categories. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year on year. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings per share view. However, product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges the company is currently facing.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.11.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

