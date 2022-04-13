CareTech (LON:CTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $750.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.77) and last traded at GBX 747 ($9.73), with a volume of 8096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of CareTech to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.60) to GBX 750 ($9.77) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 644.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 612.36. The company has a market cap of £832.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. CareTech’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, Foster Care, and Digital Technology. The Adult Services segment offers care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, mental health and autistic spectrum disorders, physical impairment, and brain injury.

