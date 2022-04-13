CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $93.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,384,000 after purchasing an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

