CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $90.58 and last traded at $92.08, with a volume of 24663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.33.

The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CarMax by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in CarMax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 24.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

