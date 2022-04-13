CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $90.58 and last traded at $92.08, with a volume of 24663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.33.
The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.
Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45.
CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
