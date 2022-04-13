Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0094

Carry (CRE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Carry has a total market cap of $82.79 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00077147 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010713 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000194 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

