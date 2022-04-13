Cartesi (CTSI) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $191.68 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.25 or 0.07456263 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,139.63 or 0.99909677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041125 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,939,028 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.