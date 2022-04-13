Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Trading Down 2.3%

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.60 and last traded at $89.09. Approximately 6,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 344,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,230,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $906,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,067. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.