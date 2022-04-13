Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $102.93

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $102.93 and last traded at $109.33, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $601.17 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

