Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Catalent makes up about 4.6% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.18. 20,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,601 shares of company stock valued at $50,259,212. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

