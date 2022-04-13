Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,614 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of Catalent worth $68,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Catalent by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after buying an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Catalent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,829. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,601 shares of company stock valued at $50,259,212. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

