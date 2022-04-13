Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Price Down 4.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $110.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Catalent traded as low as $102.43 and last traded at $102.43. 30,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,122,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.05.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.