Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 41,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 628,457 shares.The stock last traded at $117.99 and had previously closed at $117.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.31.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $410,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

