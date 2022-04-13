CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 109,935 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

