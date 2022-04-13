CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in March

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CD Projekt stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 24,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,741. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTGLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

