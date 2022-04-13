CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,921,000 after buying an additional 2,635,597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,342,000 after buying an additional 2,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,233,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

