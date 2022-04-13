CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $181.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDW is gaining from the ongoing digital transformation taking place globally. Higher demand for products that enable operations’ continuity plan amid the pandemic crisis are acting as a key catalyst. Rebounding commercial customer spending is driving performance of Corporate, Small Business and CDW Canada segments. Growth in the healthcare end market, a resilient business model, and solid product and solutions portfolio are key positives. CDW’s dividend strategy is also noteworthy. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. However, it operates in a highly volatile industry with rapid technological innovation. Accretive buyouts are likely to affect CDW’s balance sheet in the form of a high level of goodwill and net intangible assets. High debt load, currency headwinds and competition impede its growth.”

CDW has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW opened at $171.65 on Tuesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $162.47 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

