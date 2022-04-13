Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on the integrated energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).
Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 80.38 ($1.05) on Wednesday. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.78 ($1.10). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.98. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
