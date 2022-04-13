Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.50 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $86.07.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 476.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 12.2% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
