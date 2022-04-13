Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.50 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $86.07.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 476.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 68,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 12.2% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Century Communities by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

