CertiK Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $92.28 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00003159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.70 or 0.07538639 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,058.98 or 1.00072941 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 72,968,856 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

