CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down to $35.69

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.69, but opened at $34.38. CEVA shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 449 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a market cap of $822.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3,544.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. CEVA’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 452.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,467 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 157.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 123,506 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 610.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 118,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

