CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $86.80

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €86.80 ($94.35) and last traded at €88.00 ($95.65), with a volume of 10257 shares. The stock had previously closed at €89.30 ($97.07).

CWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($136.96) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($136.96) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $632.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €99.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

