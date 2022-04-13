CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

GIB opened at $80.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CGI has a 1-year low of $77.25 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CGI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CGI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 19.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

