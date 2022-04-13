Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 8655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock has a market cap of C$21.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

