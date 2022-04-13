Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.41

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.41 and traded as high as C$7.23. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 797,690 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.79.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8837341 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

