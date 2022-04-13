Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS OIGLF remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13. Chariot has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

