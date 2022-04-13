Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $94,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL opened at $286.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average is $347.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $251.30 and a one year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.40.

About Charles River Laboratories International (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.