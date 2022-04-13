Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Up 3%

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.27. 11,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,865,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 666.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

