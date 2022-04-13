Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.60 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

