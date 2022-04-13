Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). Approximately 259,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 370,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.34 million and a PE ratio of -5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.49.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

