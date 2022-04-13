China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

CAAS stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

