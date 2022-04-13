China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
CAAS stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $92.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
