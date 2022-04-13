China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.41. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 14,798 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

