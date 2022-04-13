Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

CHD stock opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

