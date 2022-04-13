CIBC Cuts Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$47.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$38.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.99. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$38.54 and a 12 month high of C$51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4305813 EPS for the current year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$84,264.19. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total transaction of C$149,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,802 shares in the company, valued at C$2,534,613.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,585.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

