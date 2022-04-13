CIBC Downgrades Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) to Neutral

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $27.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

