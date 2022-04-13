CIBC Lowers Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$4.00

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOZ. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.48.

TSE:MOZ traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.84. 359,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,155. The stock has a market cap of C$724.67 million and a PE ratio of -95.00. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

