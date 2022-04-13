Citigroup Raises Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target to $11.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CTOS opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the third quarter worth about $107,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth $116,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

