Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.