Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) will post $31.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $33.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $130.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $131.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $143.70 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $145.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 50,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,267. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $341.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

About Civista Bancshares (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.