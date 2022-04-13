Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aegon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 326,616 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aegon by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 297,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aegon by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 160,777 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.40 ($5.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.54) to €5.00 ($5.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.43) to €4.70 ($5.11) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.60 ($6.09) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

