Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Price Up 8.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.64. Approximately 29,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 972,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 161,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,299,325 shares of company stock valued at $32,235,397.

YOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

