ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 628.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CTR traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. 806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,294. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

