Clifford Sosin Buys 470,000 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,615.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Clifford Sosin acquired 1,162,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,778,125.00.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $404.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 801.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 150,378 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 232.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 106.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

