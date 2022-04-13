Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 29th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

