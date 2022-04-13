CME Group Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.08.

NASDAQ CME opened at $236.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.37. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after acquiring an additional 163,446 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

