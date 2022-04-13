CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Up 4,805.6% in March

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 4,805.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

Get CNBX Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.