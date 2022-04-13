Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $4.63

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.74. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 38,367 shares traded.

CDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

