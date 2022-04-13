Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.91.

COIN opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $149.41 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

