Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) versus Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Financial Review

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Summit Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $630.16 million 3.72 $202.82 million $2.79 10.69 Summit Financial Group $142.62 million 2.21 $45.74 million $3.47 7.10

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System and Summit Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 3 2 0 2.40 Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.59%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 32.19% 8.91% 1.13% Summit Financial Group 32.07% 15.06% 1.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Columbia Banking System pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Summit Financial Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder, and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business administration; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions that include financial planning services, such as asset allocation, net worth analysis, estate planning and preservation, education funding, and wealth transfer; long-term care, and life and disability insurance solutions; individual retirement solutions comprising retirement planning, retirement income strategies, and traditional and Roth individual retirement accounts; and business solutions, which comprise business retirement plans, key person insurance, business succession planning, and deferred compensation plans to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, investment, and administrative trust services, such as personal and special needs trusts, estate settlement, and investment agency and charitable management. It operates a network of 153 branch locations, including 68 in the state of Washington, 59 in Oregon, 15 in Idaho, and 11 in California. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky. The company's community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, cash management, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 45 banking offices. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

