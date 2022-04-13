Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 45.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.35. 1,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $83.61 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

